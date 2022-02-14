Missing schoolboy’s body recovered in Chuadanga

Police recovered the decomposed body of a third grader, who had gone missing 25 days ago, from an old grave at Taltala Bara graveyard in Chuadanga early Monday.

The deceased was identified as Abu Huraira, son of Abdul Barek of Chuadanga town. He was a student of Chuadanga VJ Govt High School.

Md Mohsin, officer-in-charge (OC) of Chuadanga Sadar Police Station, said the schoolboy went missing on 19 January after going out for tuition.