Missing schoolboy’s body recovered in Chuadanga

His father Abdul Barek filed a case at the Chuadanga Sadar Police Station against five people on 25 January. Police arrested his private tutor Ranju and his brother Manju in this connection.
Later on Sunday evening, police arrested two others including Abdul Momin, the deceased’s neighbour.
Based on the arrestees’ information, police recovered the decomposed body of Huraira from an old grave in Taltola Bara graveyard in Chuadanga around 2:00am on Monday, said Sukhendu Basu, officer-in-charge (OC-Operation) of Chuadanga Police Station.
The body was sent to Chuadanga Sadar Hospital morgue, said OC Sukhendu.
Investigation is underway in this regard, he added.