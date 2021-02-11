'Missing' woman found beside dead body

Wari police have recovered five body parts of a youth from a house at KM Das Road of Wari thana in Dhaka.

A woman, Shahnaz Parvin (50), who went missing three days ago, was sitting next to the body of the youth, identified by police as Sajib, 35. Police have arrested the woman.

Police said Shahnaz had an extramarital relationship with Sajib for five years.

Following an altercation with Sajib, she stabbed and killed him, then cut his body into five pieces, police said, adding that the woman called her husband to inform him about her location.

The woman had been missing for three days.