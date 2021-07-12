Mitu murder: Court bans 3 fugitives from leaving country

The three absconding accused are Kamrul Islam Sikder Musa, Ehteshamul Haque Bhola and Khairul Islam Kalu. PBI inspector, also investigator in the case, Santosh Kumar Chakma confirmed it.
He said that he had applied to the court seeking a stay order on the immigration of the three accused in Mahmuda Khanam Mitu murder case.
The court granted our appeal after holding a hearing today, he added. The court order will be sent to all lands and airports in the country.
Mahmuda Khanam Mitu, wife of the then superintendent of police Babul Akter, was brutally shot and stabbed on the way to pick up her son from the school bus at OR Nizam Road near GEC junction in the city on 5 June 2016.