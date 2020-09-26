Mizanur on 7-day remand over Savar schoolgirl killing

A Dhaka court on Saturday placed prime accused in Savar schoolgirl Nila Roy killing case Mizanur Rahman, who was arrested last night, on a seven-day remand for interrogation, reports BSS.
After holding hearing on the remand plea, senior judicial magistrate Rajib Hasan passed the order as police produced Mizan before the court in the morning with a plea for 10-day remand over the incident, additional public prosecutor (APP) of the court Anwarul Kabir Babul confirmed the development to BSS.
Nila Roy, a 14-year-old Class X student of a school in Savar, and daughter of Narayan Roy, was hacked and stabbed allegedly by stalker Mizan when she was coming back home from a hospital along with her brother at night on 20 September.
Duty doctor declared her dead when she was rushed to the Enam Medical College Hospital in Savar.
Later, her father filed a case against Mizan, his father Abdur Rahman and mother Nazmun Nahar Siddique with Savar Police Station in connection with the murder.