A Dhaka court on Monday placed models Faria Mahabub Piyasha and Mariam Akter Mou on 3-day remand each for questioning over a large amount of liquor, yaba and lead found at their residences, reports UNB.

Dhaka metropolitan magistrate Md Asheque Imam passed the order after police produced the accused before the court and prayed for a 10-day remand in separate cases filed with Mohammadpur and Baridhara police stations under the Narcotics Control Act.