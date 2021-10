The members of Armed Police Battalion (APBn) have detained two Rohingyas in connection with the murder of Mohib Ullah, the chairman of Arakan Rohingya Society for Peace and Human Rights.

The detainees are Ziaur Rahman and Abdus Salam, residents of Kutupalong camp and suspected members of Rohingya criminal gang.

The APBn conducted a drive at a camp of Ukhiya in Cox’s Bazar at around 1:30am on Friday.