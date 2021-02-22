Money laundering: ACC opens probe against RMG owners

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on Monday launched an inquiry into an allegation of laundering around Tk 640 billion (64,000 crore) each year by some garment factory owners, reports UNB.

The commission has received an allegation that some garment factory owners are engaged in money laundering and misuse of the duty-free import facility.

ACC spokesperson Pranab Kumar Bhattarchjee told UNB that they had opened an investigation and would disclose in details later.

ACC Secretary Md Anwar Hossain Howlader said that a team had been formed for the investigation. He also hinted at the involvement of government officials in helping these businesspersons in siphoning off the money.

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) submitted some documents on over-invoicing upon the ACC's request as the commission sought a number of documents from NBR on RMG factories which are allegedly engaged in money laundering and misuse of the duty-free import facility.