Mother of five children 'raped' in Sylhet, 2 arrested

A woman, also a mother of five children, has reportedly been raped at a house in Sylhet city on Sunday, reports UNB.
Police arrested two people, Delwar, 40 and Harun Mia alias Chakku Harun, 35, in this connection from the city, said Rezaul Karim, sub-inspector of Kotwali police station.
SI Rezaul said the woman used to live with her husband and five children at a house in Shamimabad area of the city.
Delwar, a resident of the building, along with two other accomplices entered the house of the victim on Sunday night and violated the woman.
The victim filed a case with Kotwali police station against three people in the morning.
Police arrested Delwar and Harun in this connection.
The victim was sent to a local hospital for medical test.
Earlier, a group of youths tied up a man and raped his 19-year-old wife at the MC College dormitory on 25 September.
After police rescued the couple, the victim's husband filed a case with Shahporan police station in Sylhet against nine people mentioning the names of six.
Eight of the accused in the case are currently in police custody and all of them confessed to their crimes.