Crime and Law

Mother sentenced to life for killing her own child

Sirajganj
A court sentenced a woman to life imprisonment on Tuesday for killing her 9-month-old child in Sirajganj last year, reports UNB.

District and sessions Judge Fazle Khoda Md Nazir also fined 21-year-old Mukti Khatun Tk 20,000. She will have to spend one more year in jail if she fails to pay the fine.

According to case details, Mukti hacked her infant to death over marital dispute in Jotpara village of Shahjadpur upazila on 28 April 2020.

During the primary interrogation, she confessed to killing her child. The victim's father filed a case against his wife. After investigation, police pressed charges against Mukti in court.

