Mother-son abduction in Dinajpur: Three CID policemen denied bail

Court police inspector Md Moniruzzaman confirmed the matter.
He said information and evidence were presented to the court for rejecting the bail of the accused. Taking the evidence into the consideration, the court rejected the bail petition and sent them to jail.
Three members of CID were brought to the court amid high security on Thursday afternoon.
District lawyers' association general secretary Saidul Islam filed the bail petition on behalf of the accused.
He said as per the case statement the accused may be granted bail.