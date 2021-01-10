Mother-son murder in Kakrail: Judgement on 17 Jan

A Dhaka court on Sunday set 17 January to pronounce judgement in a case lodged over murder of a woman and her son in capital’s Kakrail area in 2017, reports BSS.

Dhaka 3rd Additional Metropolitan Session Judge Robiul Islam passed the order as both the prosecution and the defence concluded their parts of closing arguments in the case.

Shamsunnahar, 45, and her son Shaon were slaughtered in their 79/A Anjuman Mofidul Islam Road house in Kakrail on 1 November, 2017.