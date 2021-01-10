Mother-son murder in Kakrail: Judgement on 17 Jan

A Dhaka court on Sunday set 17 January to pronounce judgement in a case lodged over murder of a woman and her son in capital’s Kakrail area in 2017, reports BSS.
Dhaka 3rd Additional Metropolitan Session Judge Robiul Islam passed the order as both the prosecution and the defence concluded their parts of closing arguments in the case.
Shamsunnahar, 45, and her son Shaon were slaughtered in their 79/A Anjuman Mofidul Islam Road house in Kakrail on 1 November, 2017.
Shamsunnahar’s brother Ashraf Ali filed the case on 2 November, 2017, against her husband Abdul Karim, a wholesale spice trader based in Shyambazar, his second wife Sharmin Mukta, Mukta’s brother Jonny and others.
Ramna police station inspector (investigation) Ali Hossain on 16 July, 2018, filed charge sheet against Karim, Mukta and Jonny.
Dhaka 3rd Additional Metropolitan Session Judge Robiul Islam on 31 January, 2019, framed charges against the accused and examined 17 out of 22 prosecution witnesses on different hearing dates.