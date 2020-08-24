MP Shahid’s detention in Kuwait extended by one month

The detention order of Bangladeshi lawmaker Mohammad Shahid Islam Papul on human trafficking and money laundering charges has been extended for another month.

He was remanded in custody until 22 September as he was produced before the Kuwait Supreme Court on Sunday morning, according to Kuwaiti daily Al Qabas.

MP Shahid's detention has been extended five times since he was detained in Kuwait on 6 June. On 9 August, he was remanded in custody for another two weeks until 23 August. Earlier, his detention was extended by two weeks each time. This is the first time the detention period was extended by one month.

The court yesterday also summoned major general Sheikh Mazan Al-Jarrah, the assistant under-secretary for training of Kuwait Interior Ministry, and two other Kuwaitis, Hassan Abdullah Al Khader and Nawaf Ali Al Shalahi. The judge said that he was unable to release the accused and extended the detention order. However, the detention of major general Sheikh Mazan Al-Jarrah has been extended for two weeks. The three accused Kuwaiti government officials have been accused of taking bribes from Shahid Islam for running his business illegally.