Murder accused dies in ‘police custody’

An accused in a murder case died reportedly under custody of Bagerhat Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) on Monday, reports UNB.

The deceased was identified as Raja Fakir, 20, of Khanjahan Ali Dighir Par area of sadar upazila.

PBI members brought Raja to the hospital around 1:20pm saying that he fell sick, the news agency quoted KM Humayun Kabir, civil surgeon of Bagerhat, as saying.