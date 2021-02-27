Mushtaq's custodial death: Two-member probe body formed

A two-member investigation committee has been formed over the death of writer Mushtaq Ahmed who was kept behind the bars in a case filed over the Digital Security Act.
Gazipur deputy commissioner SM Tariqul Islam formed the committee on Friday night.
Two members are -- Gazipur district administration executive magistrates Wasiuzzaman Chowdhury and Umme Habiba Farjana.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, SM Tariqul Islam said a two-member investigation committee has been constituted over Mushtaq Ahmed's death in Kashimpur High Security Central Jail in Gazipur.
The committee has been asked to submit the investigation report within next two working days.
Writer Mushtaq Ahmed, 53, fell sick at the prison on Thursday evening. At 8:15pm, he was taken to Gazipur Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmad Medical College Hospital where physicians declared him dead.
Police handed over his body to the family on Friday noon after finishing the report of postmortem and inquest.