Mushtaq's custodial death: Two-member probe body formed

A two-member investigation committee has been formed over the death of writer Mushtaq Ahmed who was kept behind the bars in a case filed over the Digital Security Act.

Gazipur deputy commissioner SM Tariqul Islam formed the committee on Friday night.

Two members are -- Gazipur district administration executive magistrates Wasiuzzaman Chowdhury and Umme Habiba Farjana.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, SM Tariqul Islam said a two-member investigation committee has been constituted over Mushtaq Ahmed's death in Kashimpur High Security Central Jail in Gazipur.