Crime and Law

Mushtaq's custodial death: Two-member probe body formed

Correspondent
Gazipur
default-image

A two-member investigation committee has been formed over the death of writer Mushtaq Ahmed who was kept behind the bars in a case filed over the Digital Security Act.

Gazipur deputy commissioner SM Tariqul Islam formed the committee on Friday night.

Two members are -- Gazipur district administration executive magistrates Wasiuzzaman Chowdhury and Umme Habiba Farjana.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, SM Tariqul Islam said a two-member investigation committee has been constituted over Mushtaq Ahmed's death in Kashimpur High Security Central Jail in Gazipur.

Advertisement

The committee has been asked to submit the investigation report within next two working days.

Writer Mushtaq Ahmed, 53, fell sick at the prison on Thursday evening. At 8:15pm, he was taken to Gazipur Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmad Medical College Hospital where physicians declared him dead.

Police handed over his body to the family on Friday noon after finishing the report of postmortem and inquest.

Read more from Crime and Law

More News

Police constable arrested on charges of raping schoolgirl

Police constable arrested on charges of raping schoolgirl

33 sued for vandalising AL office in Gaibandha

33 sued for vandalising AL office in Gaibandha

Police and protesters clash, three held

Leaders and activists of left leaning students’ organisations take out a torch procession from the Raju Sculpture at TSC, DU.

Guards, peons witnesses in anti-state conspiracy case on FB

Guards, peons witnesses in anti-state conspiracy case on FB