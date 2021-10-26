Accused named BNP leader Bulu, 14 others over Noakhali temple attack: Police

Noakhali Swecchasebak Dal’s joint convenor Faisal Imam alias Kamal, 39, has given a confessional statement over the attack on the Hindu temple, Puja mandap and properties of the Hindu people at Chowmuhani in Noakhali’s Begumganj.

Police said Faisal has disclosed the names of BNP central vice president Barkatullah Bulu and 14 others as involved in the attack.

Swecchasebak Dal is an associate body of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP).