Accused named BNP leader Bulu, 14 others over Noakhali temple attack: Police

Noakhali district police superintendent (SP) Md Shahidul Islam confirmed the development to Prothom Alo at around 12:45 on Monday night.
He said Faisal gave the statement under section 164 before the Noakhali chief judicial magistrate court on Monday night.
Senior judicial magistrate Mohammad Saeedin Nahi recorded the statement of the Swecchasebak Dal leader.
The SP said Faisal Imam was arrested from Rajullapur village under Begumganj upazila on Sunday. He uploaded on Facebook a video of the desecration of the holy Quran in Cumilla. He also gave different provocative posts on Facebook. His posts stoked the communal attacks.
A case was filed against him under Digital Security Act in Begumganj police station, the SP added.
The Swecchasebak Dal leader was sent to jail after the confessional statement.