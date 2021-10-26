Crime and Law

Accused named BNP leader Bulu, 14 others over Noakhali temple attack: Police

Staff Correspondent
Noakhali


Noakhali Swecchasebak Dal’s joint convenor Faisal Imam alias Kamal, 39, has given a confessional statement over the attack on the Hindu temple, Puja mandap and properties of the Hindu people at Chowmuhani in Noakhali’s Begumganj.

Police said Faisal has disclosed the names of BNP central vice president Barkatullah Bulu and 14 others as involved in the attack.

Swecchasebak Dal is an associate body of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP).

Noakhali district police superintendent (SP) Md Shahidul Islam confirmed the development to Prothom Alo at around 12:45 on Monday night.

He said Faisal gave the statement under section 164 before the Noakhali chief judicial magistrate court on Monday night.

Senior judicial magistrate Mohammad Saeedin Nahi recorded the statement of the Swecchasebak Dal leader.

The SP said Faisal Imam was arrested from Rajullapur village under Begumganj upazila on Sunday. He uploaded on Facebook a video of the desecration of the holy Quran in Cumilla. He also gave different provocative posts on Facebook. His posts stoked the communal attacks.

A case was filed against him under Digital Security Act in Begumganj police station, the SP added.

The Swecchasebak Dal leader was sent to jail after the confessional statement.

