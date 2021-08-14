Orphanage ayah suffocates 2-month-old to death: Police

A two-month-old child, found dead at a state-run orphanage in Bagbari of Sylhet on 23 July, was reportedly flung to the ground and then suffocated to death with pillow by a staff, reveals police investigations.

Police on Thursday night detained Sultana Ferdousi Siddiqa, an ayah at ‘Chhotomoni Nibas’ run by the department of social services.