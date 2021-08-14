Orphanage ayah suffocates 2-month-old to death: Police

Sylhet Kotwali police station officer-in-charge SM Abu Farhad said the ayah was detained after checking CCTV footage of the orphanage.
“At first, she denied her involvement in the incident. Later she admitted the matter when shown the CCTV footage,” the OC said.
Closed-circuit camera footage, captured on 22 July, show Sultana flinging the crying infant Nabil Ahmed out of his bed and suffocating him to death with a pillow.
SI Mahbubur filed a case with the police station in this regard.
Deputy director of Sylhet unit of social services department Nibas Das said they did not try to conceal the incident. “We collected the CCTV footage for police investigation,” he added.
Nibas Das further said they withdrew the ayah from the orphanage immediately after the incident.
On 12 June, Gowainghat police had handed over the child of a homeless destitute woman to Chhotomoni Nibas.