Naogaon archaeology dept gets 11 valuable statues

Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) handed over 11 valuable stone (kashti pathar) statues, seized during drives in different parts of the district, to the Archaeology Department in Naogaon.

Sector commander of BGB Rajshahi sector, Colonel Tuhim Mohammad Masud of BGB, handed over the statues, weighing 270 kg, to Nahid Sultana, regional director of Rajshahi Archaeology Department, at a programme held at Public School along Naogaon border on Sunday .

Commanding officer of BGB-16, Lieutenant Colonel AKM Ariful Islam and deputy commandar Major Ahsan Habib were present there.

The touchstone statues worth Tk 26 million will be sent to Paharpur Bouddha Bihar museum, said Nahid Sultana.