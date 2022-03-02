Narayanganj mother-daughter murder: Zubayer placed on 3-day remand

Al Zubayer, 26, who has been arrested on charges of killing a woman and her daughter in Dailpatti area of Nitaiganj in Narayanganj town, has been placed on a three-day remand.

Police sought a remand for 10 days after placing him before the court of Narayanganj judicial magistrate Noor Mohsin on Wednesday afternoon. The court granted a three-day remand after the hearing.