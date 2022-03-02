Narayanganj mother-daughter murder: Zubayer placed on 3-day remand

Speaking to Prothom Alo, Narayanganj court police inspector Asaduzzaman said the remand has been sought to learn the motive for the murders and whether any other person is involved in the incident. The court has granted the remand for three days.
Earlier, the victim Ruma Chakrabarty's husband Ram Prashad Chakrabarty filed a case with Narayanganj Sadar model thana accusing Al Zubayer.
He alleged in the case that Zubayer at around 2:30pm on Tuesday entered his flat on the 6th floor and murdered his wife and pregnant daughter by hacking indiscriminately.
Zubayer also tried to kill the wife of Ram Prashad Chakrabarty's son by a knife, but she survived tactfully.
Later the locals locked the gate and police rushed there and detained Zubayer with three blood-stained knives. Pieces of jewelry were recovered from Zubayer's bag.
The killing of the wmone and her seven-month daughter took place on the 6th floor of a flat on Tuesday noon.
After passing HSC in 2013, Zubayer got admitted to a private university in computer science and engineering. Later he couldn't complete his study due to financial crisis, Zubayer claimed.