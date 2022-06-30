Nearly 2.3m Saudi riyals seized at Dhaka airport

The currency was seized when immigration officials scanned the luggage belonging to Mamun Khan, who checked in for a Dubai-bound flight (EK585) of Emirates Airlines.

CIID deputy director Ahmedur Reza Chowdhury said officials checking passengers in for Emirates Airlines around 9:30pm on Wednesday. The scanner detected currency notes in the passenger baggage screening room. However, the luggage owner could not be found.”

Later, the luggage was opened at the Customs Hall in presence of the members of law enforcement agencies and aviation security, he added.