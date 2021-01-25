‘Neo JMB member’ arrested in Dhaka

Counter Terrorism Investigation Division (CTID) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) arrested an alleged member of banned militant group Neo JMB from the city’s Konabari bus stand under Dar –us- Salam police station, UNB reports.

The arrestee was identified as Minhaj Hossain, 38.

Based on secret information, a team of CTID conducted a raid at Konabari bus stand area at around 6:30pm on Saturday and arrested Minhaj.

Sources at the CTID claimed that Minhaj is an active member of Neo JMB. Besides, he has close ties with members of international extremist militant group Hayat Tahrir Al Shams (HTS).

During preliminary interrogation, he reportedly confessed that he along with his absconding associates were planning to conduct sabotage activities in Dhaka city.