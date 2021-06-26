New tactics of drug dealing emerges during the pandemic

Drug dealing hasn’t stopped amid the strict Covid-19 restrictions. Drugs are being transported in various innovative ways using emergency goods transport trucks, freezer vans, fuel tanker lorries and ambulances.

Police, Rapid Action Battalion and the Department of Narcotics Control (DNC) officials have said that the demand for narcotics has increased among the drug addicts. So, drug dealers are bringing narcotics in by various means. Now lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD) is being found in the country after the availability of phensidyl, Yaba, heroin, opium, cannabis and amphetamines.

Members of law enforcement agencies said they, too, are cracking down on drug dealing. Illicit drugs are being seized because in their drives.