NHRC forms panel to probe infant murder in Chotomoni Nibas

“We are here to check any kind of negligence on the part of the authorities concerned and investigate the crime. We will submit our report soon,” he added.
Sultana Ferdousi Siddiqa, employed by the department of social services as an ayah, gave her statement after police produced her before the court of Sylhet metropolitan magistrate Saifur Rahman on 14 August.
Sultana was arrested in connection with the case filed at Kotwali police station on a complaint from sub-inspector Mahbubul Alam Mandal on 14 August.
Chotomoni Nibas is a state-run orphanage located in the Bagbari area of Sylhet city and run by the department of social services.
According to police sources, closed-circuit camera footage of 22 July captured the disturbing footage of Sultana flinging a crying infant, Nabil Ahmed, out of his bed before suffocating him to death with a pillow.
Later, she tried to destroy the evidence of the murder with the help of other staff and officials of the orphanage, said police.
On 24 July, a case of unnatural death was filed with the Kotwali police station to cover up the crime. The murder of Nabil was buried with his body after a post-mortem.
On 12 August, the case caught the attention of the SMP deputy commissioner Azbahar Ali Sheikh. He went to the orphanage with OC Abu Farhad and investigating officer Mahbub.
As the murder became evident from the CCTV footage, the deputy commissioner ordered the arrest of the ayah.
Police said legal action will be taken against the authorities of the orphanage upon investigation as they were also involved in covering up the murder.
Identity of orphan Nabil
OC Abu Farhad said on 12 June Gowainghat police handed over a one-month-old orphan to Chotomoni Nibas, after he was born to a mentally ill homeless destitute woman.
At the orphanage, he was named Nabil Ahmed and ayah Sultana Ferdousi Siddiqa was given the responsibility of taking care of him.
On the morning of 23 July, Nabil was found dead in his bed.