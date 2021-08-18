NHRC forms panel to probe infant murder in Chotomoni Nibas

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has formed a three-member panel to probe the murder of a two-month-old child in the state-run orphanage, ‘Chotomoni Nibas’, in Sylhet, reports UNB.

Headed by the director of the commission, district and sessions judge Mohammad Ashraful Alam, the other members of the committee are the commission’s deputy director Mohammad Gazi Salah Uddin and executive magistrate at Sylhet deputy commissioner’s office, Rehena Akter.

After questioning of some people in connection with the case, judge Ashraful said on Tuesday night: “Already police have filed a case in this regard and a staff of the orphanage also gave a confessional statement in the court.”