Nine BNP activists sent to jail

A court in Chattogram sent nine activists of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) to jail in a sabotage case after their surrender before the court of metropolitan session judge Sheikh Ashfaqur Rahman Tuesday, reports BSS.
The alleged accused are the leaders of thana and ward-level committees. Public prosecutor of metropolitan session judge Fakruddin Chowdhury told BSS that these accused persons surrendered before the court as alleged in a sabotage case.
The session judge ordered them sent to jail custody after rejecting their bail petitions.
The accused BNP activities are Sheikh Rasel, Abdul Hamid, Shaki, Ibrahim, Solaiman, Helal, Masuk, Mohammad Ali and Gulzer.
The court also granted bail to 28 leaders and activities of BNP including its city unit senior vice-president Abu Sufian.
Earlier, the BNP activists were granted anticipatory bail from the High Court and after expiry of the bail period, they surrendered before the lower court and prayed for bail, but the court sent them to jail after rejecting the petitions, the court sources said.