Nine BNP activists sent to jail

A court in Chattogram sent nine activists of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) to jail in a sabotage case after their surrender before the court of metropolitan session judge Sheikh Ashfaqur Rahman Tuesday, reports BSS.

The alleged accused are the leaders of thana and ward-level committees. Public prosecutor of metropolitan session judge Fakruddin Chowdhury told BSS that these accused persons surrendered before the court as alleged in a sabotage case.

The session judge ordered them sent to jail custody after rejecting their bail petitions.