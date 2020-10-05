Ninth grader raped in Gopalganj

A case was filed on Monday against a young man for allegedly raping a schoolgirl at Dharabashail village in Kotalipara upazila of Gopalganj.

The victim’s father filed the case with Kotalipara police against Ali Hossain, son of Mahsin Hawladar of Purnaboti village of the upazila, said sub-inspector Mohammad Himel.

According to case statement, Ali and his friend Masum Hawladar forcibly took the ninth grader to a fish enclosure, owned by a certain Ibrahim Hawladar, on Saturday morning, reports news agency UNB.