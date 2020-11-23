No relocation of stray dogs for now: Attorney general

Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) has no plan to remove stray dogs for now. And no dogs will be relocated without consulting the ministry concerned and petitioners.

Attorney general AM Amin Uddin said this to the court on Monday, referring to his conversation with DSCC mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh.

Then the High Court dropped a writ petition - that sought cancellation of DSCC move to relocate stray dogs - from its cause list.

The bench of justice Md Ashfaqul Islam and justice Mohammad Ali came up with the order.