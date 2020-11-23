No relocation of stray dogs for now: Attorney general

Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) has no plan to remove stray dogs for now. And no dogs will be relocated without consulting the ministry concerned and petitioners.
Attorney general AM Amin Uddin said this to the court on Monday, referring to his conversation with DSCC mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh.
Then the High Court dropped a writ petition - that sought cancellation of DSCC move to relocate stray dogs - from its cause list.
The bench of justice Md Ashfaqul Islam and justice Mohammad Ali came up with the order.
Lawyer Sakib Mahbub stood for the petition, while attorney general AM Amin Uddin, deputy attorney general Debashish Bhattacharya, and assistant attorney general Nasim Islam represented the state.
Later, Shakib told the reporters that the High Court dropped the petition for now, but they can move the same petition before the court if required.
On 17 September, actor Jaya Ahsan, Obhoyaronno, People for Animal Welfare filed the petition.
The writ petition sought a High Court rule seeking an explanation of why DSCC's decision to dump and relocate dogs should not be declared illegal.
According to Section 7 of the Animal Welfare Act 219, stray animals cannot be removed, relocated, and dumped, the write petition said.
However, there are allegations that stray dogs have been removed from TSC and Dhanmondi and dumped in Matuail landfill following the verbal orders of DSCC.
DSCC recently started to shift stray dogs claiming that they are spoiling the city.
The move triggered a heated debate, between animal lovers and those who consider the street dogs a nuisance, on social media.