Noakhali AL leader Badal sent to jail

On Thursday afternoon, men in plainclothes picked up Badal, also the former chairman of Companiganj Upazila, from Noakhali Press Club.



Later in the evening, Noakhali superintendent of police M Alamgir Hossain confirmed that Badal was arrested.



The clash between supporters of Bashuerhat municipality mayor Quader Mirza, who is also the younger brother of AL general secretary Obaidul Quader, and Companiganj upazila AL unit men left one person dead and more than 30 others injured - many with gunshot wounds.



The two AL groups have been engaged in conflicts over the last two months, which led to the deadly clash on Tuesday.

