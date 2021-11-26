Notre Dame College student’s death: DSCC driver arrested

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) on Friday arrested the driver of the Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) garbage-carrying truck from the city's Jatrabari area over the death of a Notre Dame College student, reports UNB.

The arrestee is Md Harun of Bancharampur in Brahmanbaria.

According to a media release from RAB headquarters, a team of RAB-3 made the arrest during a drive in the city’s Jatrabari area in the early hours of Friday.