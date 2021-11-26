Notre Dame College student’s death: DSCC driver arrested

In primary interrogation, the detainee confessed that he has been driving the garbage truck regularly since 2020. On Wednesday, his associate Russel Khan drove the vehicle as he was absent on the day.
However, none of the drivers have a driving license, the release added.
Legal processes are underway in this regard, said the release.
Earlier on Thursday, Dhaka additional chief metropolitan magistrate placed the garbage-carrying truck driver Russel Khan on a three-day remand in a case filed over the death of a Notre Dame College student in a road crash.
On Wednesday, Naim Hasan, a 17-year-student of Notre Dame College, was killed when a garbage truck of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) hit him at Golchattar in the city’s Gulistan area while crossing the road.
Patrol police in the area detained the driver of the vehicle Russel Khan while he was fleeing and seized the truck, said Md A Ahad, deputy police commissioner of Motijheel division of DMP.
A case was filed at Paltan police station in this regard following a complaint lodged by Naim’s father, he said.
Russel was neither appointed by DSCC as a driver nor he has any driving license, said the police official.
DSCC driver Harun used to allow Russel to drive the vehicle in his absence, he said.
DSCC has formed a three-member probe committee to investigate Naim’s death in the accident at Gulistan.
Meanwhile, another man was crushed under the wheels of a DNCC vehicle in the city’s Panthapath area on Thursday.