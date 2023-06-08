Death of siblings: Pest control service's chairman, MD arrested

Police arrested the chairman and the managing director of DCS Organisation Ltd, a cleaning and pest control service, after the pesticides used at a residential apartment led to death of two siblings in Bashundhara residential area.

At a press briefing after the arrest of chairman Ashrafuzzaman and MD Farhadul Amin, Detective Branch (DB) police’s assistant commissioner Mohammad Harun or Rashid said the pesticides used in that house for pest control cannot be used in residential houses.

Harun told the briefing at the DMP media center on Thursday afternoon that pesticides containing Aluminium phosphide was used in the house. The police talked with several experts on the issue and they said Aluminum phosphide can only be used in big garment factory or warehouses. Even if this chemical is used, the house should remain completely shut for 72 to 96 hours and the doors and windows should remain open for next 24 hours.

DB’s Harun said the pest control service’s chairman and MD would be quizzed as to why they used the chemical at the house.