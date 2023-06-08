Death of siblings: Pest control service's chairman, MD arrested

Police arrested the chairman and the managing director of DCS Organisation Ltd, a cleaning and pest control service, after the pesticides used at a residential apartment led to death of two siblings in Bashundhara residential area.
At a press briefing after the arrest of chairman Ashrafuzzaman and MD Farhadul Amin, Detective Branch (DB) police’s assistant commissioner Mohammad Harun or Rashid said the pesticides used in that house for pest control cannot be used in residential houses.
Harun told the briefing at the DMP media center on Thursday afternoon that pesticides containing Aluminium phosphide was used in the house. The police talked with several experts on the issue and they said Aluminum phosphide can only be used in big garment factory or warehouses. Even if this chemical is used, the house should remain completely shut for 72 to 96 hours and the doors and windows should remain open for next 24 hours.
DB’s Harun said the pest control service’s chairman and MD would be quizzed as to why they used the chemical at the house.
DCS Organisation Ltd sprayed pesticides to a flat at Block-I in Basundhara city on 2 June. They told residents that they might use the house 6 hours later. However, the family came back 10 hours later on Saturday morning. Mobarak Hossain and Sharmin Jahan only moved to this newly bought apartment around two weeks ago. Upon return home, Sharmin Jahan and her two sons, 15 years old Shayan Mobarrat Zahin and 9 years old Shahir Mobarrat Zayan, vomited.
Zayan fell sick on 3 June morning and died while being taken to Evercare hospital. Elder brother Zahin also fell sick and died at hospital at around 10:00pm.
Harun told the press briefing that the parents of the deceased children were also admitted to hospital. They want exemplary punishment over the incident.
Deceased children’s father Mobarak Hossain filed a case at Vatara police station on 5 June. The pest control service’s employee Titu Mollah was arrested on Monday night. A court granted two-day remand for Titu, who police say was involved in spraying pesticides in that house.
Harun said Ashrafuzzman and Farhadul both went into hiding after the death of two children. They did not stay at any single place and moved to Tangail, Narsingdi and Brahmanbaria. Later the duo was arrested from Narsingdi and Brahmanbaria’s border area at 7:45am. The vehicle used by the duo (Dhaka Metro Ga-21-1659) was also seized.
Harun said the chairman and the MD of the organisation failed to answer if the pesticides used were approved or if they had any idea how harmful the chemical can become for human body.
He said the organisation failed to take proper safety measures for its customer and handled the service unprofessionally that led to death of two children.
Joining the press briefing virtually, Mobarak Hossain sought exemplary punishment of those who are responsible for death of his two children.