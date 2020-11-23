Nurul went into hiding for 23 years in fear of imprisonment

Nurul Islam, 45, a resident of Enayetpur village in Sirajganj, was sentenced to seven years in each of two separate cases of robbery.
But he went into hiding while on bail instead of suffering the jail term. Concealing his identity, Nurul kept hiding at different places of the country.
Police caught him on Monday morning.
Enayetpur police station officer-in-charge Md Ataur Rahman said on tip-off, a team led by SI Shahidul Islam conducted an operation and arrested him from Shorua Battola area of Sherpur police station in Sherpur of Bogura.
He has been sent to jail in the noon.