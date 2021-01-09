O-level student ‘rape, murder’: 3 suspects freed

The court fixed 26 January for the next hearing.



Meanwhile, doctors performing the autopsy of Anushka found evidence of rape in her body.



After completing the autopsy on Friday, Sohail Mahmud, head of the forensic department at Dhaka Medical College and Hospital, said she died due to excessive bleeding in her private parts.



Samples were also collected for DNA profiling and to determine whether any anaesthetic drug was administered to Anushka.



Sohail added that the exact cause of death could only be confirmed once the autopsy report is out.

