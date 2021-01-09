O-level student ‘rape, murder’: 3 suspects freed

Law enforcement has released three youths - detained for questioning over the death of an O-level student who was allegedly raped by her ‘friend’, reports UNB.
They were let go as the police did not find their involvement in the incident after a primary investigation, Abul Hasan, assistant commissioner (New Market Zone) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, said. "However, the police will keep close tabs on them."
On Saturday, the victim was laid to rest in Kushtia. She was "sexually assaulted" and "killed" on Thursday in the capital's Kalabagan.
Police received the 17-year-old's body from a hospital and arrested her friend Fardin Iftekhar Dihan and three of his friends from there.
The victim had gone to a friend's house in Kalabagan for group study, family sources said.
The victim’s father filed a case against Dihan on Thursday night, accusing him of sexually assaulting and then murdering her.
Dihan, who is alleged to have raped and killed her at his family flat in Kalabagan, gave a confessional statement before a Dhaka court on Friday.
Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mamunur Rashid recorded the statement and sent him to jail pending further hearing, according to an officer of Kalabagan Police Station.
The court fixed 26 January for the next hearing.
Meanwhile, doctors performing the autopsy of Anushka found evidence of rape in her body.
After completing the autopsy on Friday, Sohail Mahmud, head of the forensic department at Dhaka Medical College and Hospital, said she died due to excessive bleeding in her private parts.
Samples were also collected for DNA profiling and to determine whether any anaesthetic drug was administered to Anushka.
Sohail added that the exact cause of death could only be confirmed once the autopsy report is out.