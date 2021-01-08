O-level student ‘raped, killed’ in Dhaka

An O-level student was “sexually assaulted” and “killed” on Thursday in the capital’s Kalabagan area, UNB reports.
Police arrested the 17-year-old victim’s boyfriend and three others in connection with the incident. The law enforcers recovered her body from a city hospital.
Police said the victim went to a friend’s house in Kalabagan for group study. The student’s male friends allegedly raped her and took her to the hospital. Doctors informed the law enforcers after the victim had died there.
Dhaka Metropolitan Police deputy commissioner (Ramna Division) Sajjadur Rahman said, “We are still not sure about the cause of her death and can figure it out after receiving the autopsy report. However, a preparation for filing a case is in progress.”