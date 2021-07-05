OC, inspector withdrawn for 'harassing woman in police custody'

They are officer-in-charge (OC) Ziaul Ahsan and the investigative officer of the case inspector Md Mainul Islam.
Deputy inspector general (DIG) of Bangladesh Police (Barishal range) SM Akhtaruzzaman confirmed Prothom Alo the development.
He said they were withdrawn to the district police lines.
The woman was arrested on 28 June in a murder case. Later, police produced her before a court and placed her on a two-day remand on 30 June, reports UNB.
When she was again produced before the court on Friday following her remand, she brought allegations of sexual harassment and torture during her remand.