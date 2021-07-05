Crime and Law

OC, inspector withdrawn for 'harassing woman in police custody'

Staff Correspondent
Barishal
default-image

Two police personnel were withdrawn from the Wazirpur police station in Barishal on Monday morning for ‘sexually harassing’ a woman, 30, during interrogation on remand.

Advertisement

They are officer-in-charge (OC) Ziaul Ahsan and the investigative officer of the case inspector Md Mainul Islam.

Deputy inspector general (DIG) of Bangladesh Police (Barishal range) SM Akhtaruzzaman confirmed Prothom Alo the development.

He said they were withdrawn to the district police lines.

Advertisement

The woman was arrested on 28 June in a murder case. Later, police produced her before a court and placed her on a two-day remand on 30 June, reports UNB.

When she was again produced before the court on Friday following her remand, she brought allegations of sexual harassment and torture during her remand.

Read more from Crime and Law
Advertisement