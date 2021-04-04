One arrested under Digital Security Act in Rajshahi

Police in Rajshahi arrested a youth in a case filed under the Digital Security Act.
Thirty-five-year-old Rakibul Islam, from Meherchandi Purbapara area of Rajshhi city, was picked up from Station Bazar area of Rajshahi University arounf 8:30pm on Saturday.
Rakibul Islam was named in a case filed by a local leader of Bangladesh Chattra League on allegation of sharing a distorted image of prime minister Sheikh Hasina published by another Facebook page.
According to police and local sources, Rakibul Islam used to post various statuses and share videos on Facebook. On Saturday, he shared a distorted photo of prime minister and that came to notice of local leaders and activists of the Chattra League. Later they handed over him to police.
Later at night, a leader of the Chattra League filed a lawsuit against Rakibul under the Digital Security Act.
The officer-in-charge (OC) of Rajshahi Motihar police station ASM Siddikur Rahman confirmed the news.