One arrested under Digital Security Act in Rajshahi

According to police and local sources, Rakibul Islam used to post various statuses and share videos on Facebook. On Saturday, he shared a distorted photo of prime minister and that came to notice of local leaders and activists of the Chattra League. Later they handed over him to police.

Later at night, a leader of the Chattra League filed a lawsuit against Rakibul under the Digital Security Act.

The officer-in-charge (OC) of Rajshahi Motihar police station ASM Siddikur Rahman confirmed the news.