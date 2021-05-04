One detained after rickshaw puller beaten up in the capital

Police on Tuesday detained an individual from the capital's Bangshal area for allegedly torturing a rickshaw puller.
Accused Sultan Ahmed was detained after a video of torturing rickshaw puller had gone viral by a journalist on social media created huge outcry among the netizens.
The video showed Sultan Ahmed was slapping the rickshaw puller in Bangshal area at around 1:30pm. At one stage of beating, the puller fell on the ground and lost consciousness.
Later, the media and public relations wing of police noticed the matter and ordered Bangshal OC Shaheen Fakir BPM to find out the perpetrator and bring him under law immediately. A team led by Bangshal OC found the accused and held him.
During interrogation, it was learned that Sultan Ahmed was a local landlord and an influential person in the area.
Legal action is being taken against him, said Bangladesh Police Media and Public Relations AIG Md Sohel Rana.