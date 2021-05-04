One detained after rickshaw puller beaten up in the capital

Police on Tuesday detained an individual from the capital's Bangshal area for allegedly torturing a rickshaw puller.

Accused Sultan Ahmed was detained after a video of torturing rickshaw puller had gone viral by a journalist on social media created huge outcry among the netizens.

The video showed Sultan Ahmed was slapping the rickshaw puller in Bangshal area at around 1:30pm. At one stage of beating, the puller fell on the ground and lost consciousness.