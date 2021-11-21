One gets death penalty, three life term for murder in Narail

District and Sessions judge Munshi Md Moshiar Rahman handed down the verdict. The court also fined Alamgir Tk 50,000.
All the accused except Jangu Bhuiyan were present on the dock when the verdict was announced.
According to the case statement, the convicts had a land-related dispute with Rabiul Islam Bhuiyan, the plaintiff in the case, in Kalinagar village of Naragati in Narail.
Later, an arbitration meeting was held between the two sides on 18 January, 2014. On the same day, the plaintiff’s brother Firoz Bhuiyan was stabbed to death at Kalingar Bazar area.