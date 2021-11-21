One gets death penalty, three life term for murder in Narail

A Narail court on Sunday sentenced a man to death and three others to life imprisonment for killing a man over land dispute in 2014, UNB reports.

The condemned convict is Alamgir Bhuiyan, 50, while the rests are- Alamgir’s father Sayen Uddin Bhuiyan, his brothers Habibur Rahman Bhuiyan, 55, and Jungu Bhuiyan of Kalinagar village of Narail.