Crime and Law

One gets death penalty, three life term for murder in Narail

Prothom Alo English Desk

A Narail court on Sunday sentenced a man to death and three others to life imprisonment for killing a man over land dispute in 2014, UNB reports.

The condemned convict is Alamgir Bhuiyan, 50, while the rests are- Alamgir’s father Sayen Uddin Bhuiyan, his brothers Habibur Rahman Bhuiyan, 55, and Jungu Bhuiyan of Kalinagar village of Narail.

Advertisement
Advertisement

District and Sessions judge Munshi Md Moshiar Rahman handed down the verdict. The court also fined Alamgir Tk 50,000.

All the accused except Jangu Bhuiyan were present on the dock when the verdict was announced.

Advertisement

According to the case statement, the convicts had a land-related dispute with Rabiul Islam Bhuiyan, the plaintiff in the case, in Kalinagar village of Naragati in Narail.

Later, an arbitration meeting was held between the two sides on 18 January, 2014. On the same day, the plaintiff’s brother Firoz Bhuiyan was stabbed to death at Kalingar Bazar area.

Read more from Crime and Law
Post Comment
Advertisement