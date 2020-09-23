One held over Savar schoolgirl killing

However, Mizanur Rahman alias Mizan, a member of a local gang and the prime accused in the case remained absconding.

On 21 September, Nila Roy, 14, a 10th grader at a local school and daughter of Narayan Roy, was hacked to death allegedly by a stalker in Bank Colony area of Savar.

Police said stalker Mizanur Rahman used to harass the victim.

After the girl rejected his advances again on Sunday night, Mizanur stabbed her with a knife, leaving her critically injured.

Locals rescued Nila and took her to Enam Medical College Hospital where doctors pronounced her dead, said police.