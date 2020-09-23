One held over Savar schoolgirl killing

UNB
Savar
Police in a drive arrested a suspect in schoolgirl Nila killing case from Aricha in Manikganj district on Wednesday morning.

The arrestee is Selim Paloan, 28, son of Hafez Paloan in Savar municipality area.

Saiful Islam, officer-in-charge of Savar Model Police Station, said tipped off, police conducted a drive and arrested Selim in the morning.

He took part in the killing mission directly, said the OC.

However, Mizanur Rahman alias Mizan, a member of a local gang and the prime accused in the case remained absconding.

On 21 September, Nila Roy, 14, a 10th grader at a local school and daughter of Narayan Roy, was hacked to death allegedly by a stalker in Bank Colony area of Savar.

Police said stalker Mizanur Rahman used to harass the victim.

After the girl rejected his advances again on Sunday night, Mizanur stabbed her with a knife, leaving her critically injured.

Locals rescued Nila and took her to Enam Medical College Hospital where doctors pronounced her dead, said police.

