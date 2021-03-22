Crime and Law

One held with 10,000 pieces of yaba tablets at Dhaka Airport

Prothom Alo English Desk
Dhaka
Members of the Armed Police Battalion (APBn) arrested a man with 10,000 pieces of yaba pills at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport early Monday, UNB reports.

The arrestee was identified as Rakib Hossain, 31.

Acting on secret information, a team of APBn challenged Rakibul while passing the departure zone and recovered the yaba pills from his possession around 3:30am, said additional superintendent of APBn (media) Alamgir Hossain.

Rakibul was scheduled to go to Saudi Arabia by a flight of Gulf Air. He was later handed over to Airport police station.

