One held with 50,000 yaba pills in Cox’s Bazar

Prothom Alo English Desk
Yaba Pills. UNB File Photo
Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) on Monday night arrested a youth and seized 50,000 yaba pills from Rahmater Beel area of Ukhia upazila in Cox’s Bazar district, UNB reports.

The arrestee is Jamal Uddin, 22, son of Kalimulla of the village.

Being tipped off, a team of BGB raided the house of a Kamal around 9:00pm and seized the yaba pills worth TK 150 million which were concealed under soil, said a press release.

The team also recovered four locally made sharp weapons.

Later, they arrested Kamal’s brother Jamal.

The arrestee and the seized yaba pills were handed over to Ukhia Police Station.

