One killed, 2 injured over land feud

Somen Das, officer-in-charge of Mollahat police station, said that the sons of Sultan Mollah had a long-running dispute with their neighbour Kamal over the boundary wall of their house.
On Thursday afternoon, they had an argument with Kamal over the dispute. “The argument turned violent when the duo attacked Kamal with sharp weapons. When his two cousins tried to save him, they were attacked too,” the OC said.
Locals rushed the three to Mollahat Upazila Health Complex where Kamal was declared dead on arrival.
“A woman has been detained for questioning in connection with the attack. A case will also filed against the accused,” the OC said.