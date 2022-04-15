Crime

One killed, 2 injured over land feud

Prothom Alo English Desk
Map of Bagerhat district
Map of Bagerhat districtProthom Alo illustration

A 35-year-old man was killed and his two cousins were injured in an attack over a land feud in Bagerhat’s Mollahat upazila, police said on Friday, UNB reports.

The deceased was identified as Kamal Mollah, a resident of East Dariala village in Mollahat upazila.

Somen Das, officer-in-charge of Mollahat police station, said that the sons of Sultan Mollah had a long-running dispute with their neighbour Kamal over the boundary wall of their house.

On Thursday afternoon, they had an argument with Kamal over the dispute. “The argument turned violent when the duo attacked Kamal with sharp weapons. When his two cousins tried to save him, they were attacked too,” the OC said.

Locals rushed the three to Mollahat Upazila Health Complex where Kamal was declared dead on arrival.

“A woman has been detained for questioning in connection with the attack. A case will also filed against the accused,” the OC said.

