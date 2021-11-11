One killed in Narsingdi UP polls violence

Azizur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Raipura Police Station, said the supporters of AL revel candidate Zakir Hossain shot Dulu while he was on his way to the Bashgari UP Complex around 7:00 am, leaving him dead.

“They also hit Dulu with a fishing spear to ensure his death,” the OC said, adding that the body has been sent it to local hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Voting for the second phase of the UP polls is currently underway in Bangladesh, with over 41,000 candidates in the fray for different posts.