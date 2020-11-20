One more arrested over Lalmonirhat mob lynching

“We will produce him before the court and seek his remand for more interrogation."

Earlier, police interrogated another 12 suspects in the case. On 13 November, the muezzin of Burimari Central Jame Mosque was arrested.



According to the case statement, locals beat Jewel, 42, to death and burned his body accusing him of disrespecting the Quran at the mosque.



Jewel's cousin Saiful Islam filed a case on 31 October over the murder.





