One more arrested over Lalmonirhat mob lynching

Police arrested a man from Lalmonirhat's Patgram upazila for beating Shadunnabi Jewel to death and torching his body after accusing him of disrespecting the holy Quran, reports UNB.
The law enforcers nabbed Rasel Islam Raju alias Bishu, 22, on Thursday night. So far, 35 people have been arrested over the incident.
Lalmonirhat Detective Branch of police officer-in-charge Omar Faruk said Bishu was arrested as his involvement was found in the incident after primary investigation.
“We will produce him before the court and seek his remand for more interrogation."
Earlier, police interrogated another 12 suspects in the case. On 13 November, the muezzin of Burimari Central Jame Mosque was arrested.
According to the case statement, locals beat Jewel, 42, to death and burned his body accusing him of disrespecting the Quran at the mosque.
Jewel's cousin Saiful Islam filed a case on 31 October over the murder.
The victim had gone to Burimari on 29 October. After the Asr prayer at the central mosque, he was accused of disrespecting the Quran and beaten to death before his body was burned.
The incident triggered a widespread outcry in the country.