. Cox's Bazar

Armed Police Battalion (APBn) on Friday arrested one more accused in connection with the murder of six refugees in a madrasah at the Balukhali camp in Ukhia.

The detainee was identified as Mohammad Hason, 20.

Hason was arrested on Friday around 1:30pm in a raid on a Rohingya camp, said Naimul Haque, captain of Armed Police Battalion (APBn) 14.