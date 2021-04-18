One stabbed dead at Jatrabari



A man was stabbed to death allegedly by extortionists at Jatrabari in Dhaka on Saturday night, reports UNB.

The deceased is Mohammad Bablu ,32, son of late Abul Hossain of South Jatrabari.

The extortionists attacked Bablu around 10:00pm in front of Mona Tower at Kajla when he was on a rickshaw with his friend Kamal.

After stabbing Bablu the extortionists tried to flee when Kamal and locals managed to catch two of them.