Journalist Rabbani murder: Case filed against 47 including UP chairman, his son

Journalist Golam Rabbani's wife Monira Begum filed a case with Bakshiganj police station against 47 people including UP chairman Mahmudul Alam and his son on charges of killing Rabbani on Saturday.
Names of 22 people have been mentioned and 20 to 25 of the are unnamed in the case statement.
Chairman Mahmudul Alam has been made the prime accused and his son Fahim Rahman alias Rifat is the accused No 2 in the case.
The law enforcing agency detained him on Friday morning.
Bakshiganj police station officer-in-charge Mohammad Sohel Rana said journalist Golam Rabbani's wife Monira Begum has given a written complaint and a case has been filed accordingly. The chairman has been made the prime accused.
Mahmudul Alam was the general secretary of Sadhurpara union Awami League and also the chairman of the union.
Awami League on Friday expelled him from the party in connection with the murder of journalist Golam Rabbani at Bakshiganj upazila of Jamalpur.
Journalist Golam Rabbani came under attack at Pathati area in Jamalpur’s Bakshiganj upazila at around 10:00pm on Wednesday.. He died while undergoing treatment at Mymensingh Medical College Hospital at around 2:30pm on Thursday. He was the Jamalpur district correspondent of ‘Banglanews24.com’ and Bakshiganj upazila correspondent of Ekattor TV. Police have confirmed that journalist Golam Rabbani was killed at the instructions of local UP chairman Mahmudul Alam.
"It is certain from statements of witnesses that the chairman gave instructions to carry out the murder. He is the main culprit of the murder. Efforts are ongoing to arrest him," Jamalpur superintendent of police Nasir Uddin Ahmed told Prothom Alo.
There are allegations that the chairman was angry with journalist Rabbani for publishing news which had gone against him.