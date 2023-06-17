Journalist Rabbani murder: Case filed against 47 including UP chairman, his son

Journalist Golam Rabbani came under attack at Pathati area in Jamalpur’s Bakshiganj upazila at around 10:00pm on Wednesday.. He died while undergoing treatment at Mymensingh Medical College Hospital at around 2:30pm on Thursday. He was the Jamalpur district correspondent of ‘Banglanews24.com’ and Bakshiganj upazila correspondent of Ekattor TV. Police have confirmed that journalist Golam Rabbani was killed at the instructions of local UP chairman Mahmudul Alam.

"It is certain from statements of witnesses that the chairman gave instructions to carry out the murder. He is the main culprit of the murder. Efforts are ongoing to arrest him," Jamalpur superintendent of police Nasir Uddin Ahmed told Prothom Alo.

There are allegations that the chairman was angry with journalist Rabbani for publishing news which had gone against him.