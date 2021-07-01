Deputy commissioner of DMP’s Mirpur division ASM Mahatabuddin said police raided various areas of Mirpur including Darus Salam and Pallabi. Forces from six police stations of Mirpur division have been patrolling since the morning.

People came out on the streets violating the restrictions. Some of them claimed they came out to see how the restrictions were being enforced while some claimed they didn’t know about the restrictions, the police official added.

Mahatabuddin further said those detained were being interrogated and would face punishment through mobile court unless they can show a valid reason for coming out.