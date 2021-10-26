Owner flees after swindling nearly Tk 1.10b, 10 detained

RAB-4 captain Mozammel Haque came up with this disclosure on Tuesday in a press conference at its media center at Karwanbazar in the capital.
The officials have been arrested in drives conducting between 1:30pm on Monday and 8:30am on Tuesday. While conducting drives, RAB recovered 26 cheque books, two account books, 120 saving account books, passport and cash money from the company’s office at Nannu market area in the capital’s Mirpur.
In the press briefing, Mozammel Haque said the owner of the firm has swindled the money from 25,000-30,000 people, mostly rickshaw pullers, RMG workers, and retailers, in the name of co-operative society. Primarily, it has been estimated that the company has embezzled around Tk 1.10 billion. Currently, they have around Tk 8 million to their bank account.
The RAB captain said, “It seems that he is in the country. We will inform all ports about him so that he cannot flee the country.”
The victims said the company promised to give them Tk 90 per month as profit against the deposit of Tk 1000 while Tk 2,000 for Tk 100,000. The company used to pay Tk 1,000 to each of those who convince people to open account in this so-called co-operative society.
The RAB said Jashim has swindled the whole portion of clients’ capital and used that money to make himself an owner of several firms—Jashim Uddin modern diagnostic centre, Karnaphuli Real Estate Limited, Jashim International Overseas Limited, Jashim Students Consultancy Firm Limited, Jashim Tours and Travels, Jashim Welfare Foundation and Jashim Net Composite Limited.
He has two wives—one lives in Bashundhara and another in Green Road in the capital. He bought a Prado car, a building in capital’s Mirpur, plot and three-story building in Maona of Gazipur and several acres of land outside Dhaka, the elite force claimed.
A rickshaw puller Md Torikul Islam told newsmen that “my wife Nargis Akther deposited Tk 150,000 to the company. We have lost all of the money. Will we get the money back?”