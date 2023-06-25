4 including ACC official remanded in extortion case

Dhaka metropolitan magistrate Humayun Kabir passed the order as DB police produced them before the court and pleaded to place them on 10-day remand for the sake of proper investigation, in an extortion and fraud case filed with Motijheel Thana on Friday.

At a press briefing at DMP Media Centre in the city’s Minto Road this morning, Additional Police Commissioner and Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Detective Branch (DB) chief Mohammad Harun-ar-Rashid said that the accused were blackmailing two businessman with fake ACC notices and demanded hefty sums from them.

“Acting on a tip off, DB police arrested them from a Hotel in Motijheel area on Friday. Fake ACC envelope and notice, four mobile phone sets and cash Taka 1.5 lakh were seized from their possession at that time,” the official added.