A court Sunday sent a Dhaka University (DU) student, who was caught giving proxy for another candidate for the unit B in the GST admission test at Jagannath University (JnU) centre Saturday, to jail.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mohammad Nurul Huda passed the order as police produced Md Akterul Islam before the court and pleaded to place him on seven-day remand. The court also set 16 August for holding hearing on the remand plea, reports BSS.