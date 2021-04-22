Panchagarh man held for killing mother

Police on Wednesday arrested a man from Panchagarh’s Atwari on charge of “killing” his 70-year-old mother over a family dispute, reports UNB.

Jatin Chandra Baman, 32, repeatedly hit his mother Jatri Bewa with a sharp weapon over a family quarrel on 2 April, Atwari police station officer-in-charge Mohammad Izar Uddin said.

The elderly woman died on 20 April while undergoing treatment and Jatin, son of Ramesh Chandra Baman, took to his heels after that, he added.

The next day, the accused’s eldest brother, Bhabesh Chandra Barman filed a murder case against him with Atwari police station, the OC said. “The law enforcers arrested Jatin from his father-in-law’s house in the Radhanagar union in the early hours of Wednesday and the court sent him to jail.”