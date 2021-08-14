Papia amasses wealth worth Tk 110m

The criminal investigation department (CID) and the ACC said Papia made money through cheating, illicit activities, extortion and threats.
Her husband Mafizur Rahman is also involved in this.
The ACC got information of her illegal wealth worth Tk 62.4 million. The agency submitted a charge sheet to the court against Papia and her husband.
On the other hand, in its investigation of a case filed under the money laundering act, CID found information of Tk 50.9 million earned through criminal activities.
Sources connected to the investigation said charge sheet in three cases including one filed on charges of earning money by illegal means and another under the Special Power Act, has been submitted.
The CID, however, could not complete the investigation of the case filed under the Money Laundering Act. Papia is now in Kashimpur jail.
CID officials said the investigation of the case filed under the Money Laundering Act was halted due to the spread of coronavirus. The investigation has resumed, the officials added.