Papia amasses wealth worth Tk 110m

The criminal investigation department (CID) and the ACC said Papia made money through cheating, illicit activities, extortion and threats.

Her husband Mafizur Rahman is also involved in this.

The ACC got information of her illegal wealth worth Tk 62.4 million. The agency submitted a charge sheet to the court against Papia and her husband.

On the other hand, in its investigation of a case filed under the money laundering act, CID found information of Tk 50.9 million earned through criminal activities.